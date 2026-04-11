Nigerian DJs Ban Burna Boy’s Music After Clash With DJ Tunez

Burna Boy

The Nigerian DJ Association (NDJ) has announced a temporary ban on music by Afrobeats star, Burna Boy, following a reported altercation with disc jockey DJ Tunez.

The incident is said to have occurred on Monday at Obi’s House, a popular weekly Afrobeats event in Lagos. Reports indicate that what began as a verbal disagreement between the two escalated into a physical confrontation, with members of Burna Boy’s’ team allegedly getting involved before the situation was brought under control.

While the exact cause of the dispute has not been confirmed, speculation on social media suggests it may be linked to ongoing industry rivalries, including DJ Tunez’s association with Wizkid.

In a statement shared on Instagram, the NDJ condemned discrimination and called for unity within the entertainment industry. The association emphasised the need for equal treatment, respect, and fairness among DJs nationwide.

The group further announced that Burna Boy’s music would be removed from DJs’ playlists across its network pending further investigation into the incident.

“Burna Boy’s music is temporarily out of our DJs’ playlists till further notice,” the statement said, adding that a full probe into the matter is ongoing.