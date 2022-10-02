Akufo-Addo Announces $40m Facility To Upgrade Historical Sites

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has disclosed plans his government is taking to use the tourism as an effective tool for economic transformation.

According to him, the move is to create enough jobs and prosperity for Ghanaians in the tourism sector.

As a result, President Akufo-Addo mentioned that the government is working with international partners to boost tourist arrivals in the country.

Speaking at the official launch of Alisa Hotel Tema, President Akufo-Addo said plans are far advanced to take advantage of a $40-million World Bank facility to upgrade all historical sites under the Ghana Tourism Development Project.

He also said, government is in the process to establish a $10 million Hospitality Institute in Accra to train Ghanaians to support the development of the Tourism sector.

President Akufo-Addo, commended Kwame Ofosu Bamfo for his foresight, saying such initiatives will compliment government’s soon to be established Hospitality School in Accra.

Chief Executive of Bamson Group, Kwame Ofosu Bamfo, called for more support in the Tourism sector to boost employment creation.

Deputy Minister for Tourism, Art and Culture, Mark Okraku Mantey, said 20,000 people are being trained by the Ministry to help grow the sector.

