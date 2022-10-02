You Can Now Buy Prepaid Credit From Vending Points– ECG

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) says it has resolved challenges confronting its prepaid metering system as customers can now go ahead and buy credit from vending points.

According to the power distributors, the issue with the 3rd party vending points has been resolved.

A statement issued said, “customers can now purchase electricity credits from their nearest vending points, and all ECG District offices, including tomorrow Sunday, 2nd October 2022 from 9am – 4 pm.”

It further assured customers that it is “working assiduously to restore the Power App for an improved and seamless service provision.”

Several ECG customers had for some days struggled to purchase credit on their prepaid meters, either by using the ECG App or from vending outlets.

The situation left some affected customers stranded and sleeping in darkness, as well as affected some business operators.

This compelled ECG to extend it working hours at all district offices throughout the weekend.

By Vincent Kubi