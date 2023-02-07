Akufo-Addo Appoints 7 New Ministers

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed seven new ministers and deputy ministers pending approval by Parliament.

Find the full list below:

Member of Parliament for Adansi Asokwa, K.T Hammond has been appointed Minister-designate for Trade and Industry.

2. Member of Parliament for Abetifi, Brian Acheampong has been appointed Minister-designate for Food and Agriculture.

3. Member of Parliament for Karaga, Mohammed Amin Adam, who was stationed at the Energy Ministry as deputy Minister has been given a new post.

He has been appointed Minister of State at the Finance Ministry. He is set to replace Charles Adu Boahen.

4. Stephen Asamoah Boateng has been appointed Minister-designate for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs.

5. Hebert Krapah, who was Deputy Minister at the Trade Ministry has been moved to the Energy Ministry as Deputy Minister-designate. He replaces Mohammed Amin Adam.

6. Meanwhile, Dr Stephen Amoah is now Deputy Minister-designate for Trade and Industry to replace Herbert Krapah.

7. Member of Parliament for Akuapem South, Osei Bonsu Amoah, has been appointed Minister of State at the Local Government and Rural Development Ministry.

By Vincent Kubi