Reshuffle At Last; KT Hammond Takes Over From Alan

KT Hammond, Alan Kyeremanten

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo have nominated the following Officers to act as Ministers in the following Ministries to be vetted in and approved by Parliament.

The nominees are Kobina Tahiru Hammond – Minister for Trade and Industry, Bryan Acheampong – Minister for Food and Agriculture, Stephen Asamoah Boateng – Minister for Chieftancy and Religious Affairs and Mohammed Anim Adam – Minister of State in the Finance ministry.

The rest are Osei Bonsu Amoah – Minister State for Local Government and Decentralisation, Herbert Krapah – Deputy Minister for Energy and Dr Stephen Amoah, Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry