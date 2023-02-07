Govt Bridges Industry, TVET Gap

Dr. Fred Kyei Asamoah

GOVERNMENT HAS announced it would be launching a new 5-year strategic plan for Technical and Vocational Education, and Training (TVET) transformation.

The policy transformation which will kick off from 2023 to 2027 would focus on digitalising the sector, the licensing of TVET graduates, and innovation.

The Director-General of the Commission for TVET (CTVET), Dr. Fred Kyei Asamoah, who announced this at a press briefing, said that the commission was working on creating a sustainable TVET financing mechanism with the enhancement of the Ghana Skills Development Fund.

According to him “our biggest activity will be to oversee the implementation of the modified dual TVET. As part of the regulatory mandate of the Commission, monitoring mechanisms will also be institutionalized with tracer studies in the TVET institutions, especially in the Technical Universities.”

He said as part of the first five-year strategic plan for TVET (2018-2022), the government established the Ghana Skills Development Fund with some $60 million seed fund under the Ghana Jobs and Skills Project, adding that the first call for proposals led to 643 full proposals requests out of which 490 full proposals were submitted.

He said to address the issues of a skills mismatch between training institutions and the industry they have conducted a skills gap analysis and audit of 10 economic sectors with the reports published.

Dr. Asamoah noted that this year, the Commission will be organising the Zonal Skills and National Skills Competitions in addition to the National TVET Expo and Awards 2023.

“We would like to call upon industry, development partners, and corporate organizations to support these activities to make them successful. These activities are aimed at raising the profile of skilled people and enhancing the capacity of our TVET institutions to deliver world-class training to our learners,” he said.

By Daniel Bampoe