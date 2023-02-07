2nd Gas Processing Plant In Offing

The two officials exchanging the agreement

THE GHANA National Gas Company (GNGC) has signed a project implementation agreement with its joint venture partners for the establishment of a gas processing plant (GPP Train 2).

The plant, the second to be established at a cost of $700 million, is expected to complete in 24 months.

The plant, to be sited at Atuabo in the Ellembele District of the Western Region, will generate 1,500 direct and indirect jobs within the Atuabo power enclave.

GNGC Chief Executive Officer, Dr Benjamin K. D. Asante, signed for Ghana Gas, while Dr Hilton John Mitchell, a representative of the consortium, signed for the partners.

The consortium comprises Integrated Logistics Bureau Limited, Jonmoore International, Phoenix Park Limited and African Finance Corporation.

Some of the components of the GPP Train 2 are the construction of a 150 mmscfd capacity processing plant, expandable to 300 mmscfd, a storage facility, an additional compressor package at Atuabo Mainline Compressor Station and provision of utilities and liquid waste treatment system.

The new gas processing facility forms part of GNGC’s strategic development plan and expected to increase the national gas processing capacity to 450 mmscfd.

It will process raw gas with natural gas liquids (NGLs) being fractionated into pure components like propane, butane, pentane and stabilised condensate components from the Jubilee and TEN Fields.

The lean gas, containing methane and ethane, shall be tied-in into the lean gas export from the existing GPP Train 1 and delivered into the onshore export pipes.

On his part, Dr. Asante explained that the project would enable Ghana Gas to become a fully integrated gas services company and reliably supply gas and gas derivatives in Ghana and to the West African sub-region.

He explained that the new plant, upon coming on stream would improve the output of liquids processed from natural gas to 80%, compared to the existing facility, which produced between 40 and 50% of gas liquids.

Dr. Hilton John Mitchell, who spoke on behalf of the joint venture partners, expressed the consortium’s commitment to work with GNGC to deliver the plant on schedule and in a cost-effective manner.

BY Jamila Akweley Okertchiri