Akufo-Addo Attends 9th African, Caribbean And Pacific Group Of States (ACP Group) Summit

President Akufo-Addo

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, left Ghana on Sunday, 8th December, 2019, to attend the 9th Summit of the Heads of State and Government of the African, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States (ACP Group), being held in Nairobi, Kenya.

The Summit, which is being held on the theme “A Transformed ACP: Committed to Multilateralism”, will see President Akufo-Addo deliver the opening remarks on behalf of the Africa Group, and later participate in the general debate of Heads of State and Governments.

He is accompanied by the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, MP, the Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, and officials of the Presidency and Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

President Akufo-Addo will return to Ghana on Tuesday, 10th December, 2019. In his absence, the Vice President, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, will, in accordance with Article 60(8) of the Constitution, act in his stead.