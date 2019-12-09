Supreme Court Nominee Backs Appointment By President

Justice Mariama Owusu

One of the nominees to the Supreme Court, Mariama Owusu, has backed the appointment of justices of the Superior Courts by the President.

Justice Owusu believes the practice does not undermine the independence of the judiciary.

Arguing at her vetting in Parliament Monday, the 13-year-Appeal Court judge said the provision by Article 144 of the 1992 Constitution has worked for the country all this while.

She said the Constitutional Review Committee (CRC) set up by ex-President John Atta Mills, expressed the same sentiments.

“So if the Constitutional Review Committee recommends that they think this mode of appointment has worked perfectly well for us and it should be maintained, I think it should be maintained,” she told the Appointments Committee of the House.

Responding to perceptions of corruption in the justice system, Justice Owusu called for more openness in the service.

“Like we are doing now…let people know exactly what we are doing. We have been trained, we have the tools and that is what we are applying,” she said.

–Myjoyonline