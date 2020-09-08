Akufo-Addo Begins 6 Day Tour of Bono East, Bono, Ahafo Regions

President Nana Akufo-Addo has commenced a six day working tour of the Bono East, Bono, Ahafo regions.

He started the tour on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, a day after he returned from Niamey, Niger, where he was elected the new chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, briefed the media in Kumasi on Tuesday morning about the President’s tour.

According to the Minister, today, the President will spend some time in Basa and then kajaji, interacting with chiefs and people and inspecting ongoing projects.

He said the President will commission a warehouse in Kwame Danso by the Ministry of Food and Agric which is an additional warehouse to the 50 built to support the food security agenda for his government.

“As part of the 1d1f program 232 factories out of the targeted 260 are at various stages of completion. This morning he will inspect the Amantin Agro processing factory. 76 factories are already working under this bold initiative of the President,” he says.

The Attebubu-Kwame Danso-kojokrom road under the year of roads program, is to have its share of road construction, the Minister said.

He added that the President will cut sod and hand it over to contractors as part of his tour.

“Then in Techiman Mr President will as he usually does open up for accountability to the media at classic FM.”

“His tour will take him to Tuobodom and Nkoranza where he will cut sod for the construction of a district hospital. Investment in healthcare infrastructure remains one of his priorities and he will keep faith with it. Mr President will also inaugurate the Bono East regional house of chiefs as part of his tour. It will be recalled that President Akufo-Addo in keeping faith with his manifesto commitments oversaw the creation of 6 new regions and has been working since their creation to support the building of institutions and structures necessary for their smooth operation. The new house of chiefs is one such institution and President Akufo-Addo is grateful for the opportunity,” he noted.

On Wednesday 9th September, Mr. Oppong Nkrumah indicated that the President will cut sod for the construction of Tuobodom town roads, attend a durbar and inspect ongoing construction of the Regional Coordinating Council in Techiman South and North.

“On Thursday 10th September, President Akufo-Addo will inspect ongoing construction of various educational facilities under the Senior High School Intervention Projects at Sunyani Senior High School in Sunyani East and West. He will then inspect the Baanafo-Zezera Adamsu ongoing road construction in Jaman South and visit the WEDDI Africa Tomato Processing Factory and Agro Farms in Berekum West.”

“The President will continue his tour on Friday 11th September with the inspection of ongoing rehabilitation of 15km New Dormaa Yawhima road among others and will attend a durbar of chiefs and people of Odumase Kwatire and Adentia Badu.”

“On Saturday 12th and Sunday 13th September, President Akufo-Addo will commission and inspect ongoing projects in Tano North, Tano South, Asutifi North which includes the commissioning of a 68 bed ward doctor’s accommodation and children’s ward at Kenyasi Government Hospital.”

“In the Ahafo region, President Akufo-Addo will attend durbars, commission a business Resource Centre in Goaso, cut sod for the construction of a 30 bed polyclinic in Mim and inspect ongoing construction of roads in Sankore before wrapping up his tour.”

“Throughout the tour the President will use the opportunity to hear first-hand from the people and commit to the remaining parts of the administration’s agenda.”

By Melvin Tarlue