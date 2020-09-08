UPSA Graduates Urged To Be Dev’t Agents

A graduating student being applauded for his academic excellence

The 2020 graduating class of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) has been urged to leverage on the opportunities that the current Covid-19 crisis presents to accelerate growth and development in society.

The acting Chief Executive Officer, MTN Ghana, William Tetteh, speaking as the guest of the second session of the 12th Congregation of UPSA for the Faculty of Accounting and Finance, said the current dispensation provides greater opportunities for this generation to be changemakers.

“You are blessed with resources, technology, talents, roadmaps, role models and opportunities; you are better positioned to face the world than any generation could ever dream of,” he noted.

Mr. Tetteh said to be successful in the world, one must learn new ways of doing things, new cultures and new skills, adding that the new normal is agile leadership.

Besides, he encouraged them to have values – personal and organizational – and live by them and also nurture the relationships they had made while pursuing their studies at UPSA.

Professor Abednego F.O. Amertey, Vice Chancellor of UPSA, in his address, said the institution had trained the students with the skills to navigate the changes of life and keep moving forward despite the obstacles they may face.

He said change is unpredictable and unstoppable but manageable. He, therefore, encouraged the graduates to go out there and embrace the changes of life.

“Besides applying all the knowledge and skills you have acquired at UPSA, you also need to be very innovative and discipline to survive in the current world which is changing at a very fast pace,” he said.

He admonished the students to be worthy ambassadors of the tertiary institution and join the UPSA alumni to market the university as a place to belong.

The second session consisted of students who graduated with Bachelor of Science in Accounting, Bachelor of Science in Banking and Finance, Bachelor of Science in Actuarial Science, and Diploma in Accounting.

The overall best student went to Titus Kwaku Joshua who was also the best graduating student in Accounting and Finance in the Department of Banking and Finance.

The Sereboe Ababio Prize for the best graduating student in the Department of Accounting went to Obeng Bernard Addo. Awortwe Enoch took the Kojo Amankwado Essel-Mensah Prize for the best graduating student in Actuarial Science.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri