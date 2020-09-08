Police Swoop On 93 Suspected Criminals

DCOP Boakye Yiadom

An operation organized by the Accra Regional Police Command has led to the arrest of 93 suspected criminals in some parts of Accra.

The operation was conducted in the wee hours of Thursday at locations such as Dome Railways, Lapaz, Akwetteyman, Ofankor Cemetery, Asofan, Alajo and Christian Village within Tesano division, and Palledium, Akuma Village and Adedenkpo/Timber Market within James Town command.

The Accra Regional Police Commander, DCOP Afful Boakye Yiadom, said the operation formed part of police strategy to clamp down on the activities of suspected criminals within the metropolis.

He said at Tesano and James Town, a total of 76 suspects were grabbed.

“The suspects who are between the ages of 18 and 60 were rounded up at various notorious drug peddling spots and places noted for criminal activities,” he added.

DCOP Yiadom said areas visited by the police team at Odorkor included Odorkor Official Town, Odorkor Town, Mallam and Gbawe.

“Within these locations, we apprehended 16 males and a female, together with some quantities of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp,” he disclosed.

He said the suspects had been screened, but the 93 detained were those found with some quantities of wrapped dried leaves.

“We are holding them for various offences including preparation to commit crime, use of narcotic drugs without lawful authority, among others,” he added.

By Linda Tenyah –Ayettey