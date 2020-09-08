Gospel Artiste ADAEZE Wins Award In UK

Adaeze

Talented female gospel artiste Adaeze, who is yet to launch her maiden album, was honoured with best music video of the year award at this year’s edition of the Women Worship Gospel Music Awards UK.

The Women Worship Gospel Music Awards UK aims to celebrate, appreciate and recognize outstanding and excellent achievements and contributions to the extraordinary women in the gospel industry who are making impact and inspiring lives through the gospel without looking for fame or awards.

ADAEZE, who is the founder and leader of Music Ministry, shocked many fans all over the world when her name was mentioned as the winner of best music video from the year’s category.

The organizers hailed her for the hard work and for putting Ghana on the world map through her inspiring songs and videos.

ADAEZE expressed her profound gratitude to the organizers of the awards scheme for recognizing her efforts and her contribution to the growth of the Ghana gospel music industry.

She explained that if she had made relevant strides in her musical career then she had to give thanks to God first, adding that her fans and Ghanaians must also be commended for their support and encouragement.

With a number of songs to her credit, Adaeze has promised to work tirelessly to promote the gospel of Christ through her songs as well as win souls for Christ.

She has been performing in churches and other programs and has made a lot of impact in the lives of the youth.

She has attributed her success to the power of God and therefore decided to dedicate the awards to her fans.

“It’s overwhelming to know that your work is being acknowledged, and I am much grateful to God Almighty, the organizers and everyone who made this possible,” she told BEATWAVES in a chat.

Adaeze is a worshiper who is inspired to touch lives through music, bring hope to the broken hearted and reach out to lost souls. She has a great passion in bringing hope to the less privileged in the society.

She is a Laboratory Scientists by profession – former Laboratory Manager at Acrecity Medics; and also the founder of Save the Child and Widow Foundation – SCWF.

The gospel artiste has performed in a number of cities in the USA including Minnesota.

She has also performed along gospel acts such as Tagoe sisters, Cee of mentor Fame, Anointed Michael and Pen and Jeff.

By George Clifford Owusu