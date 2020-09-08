Auditions For ‘The Next TV Star’ Reality Show Held

A scene from the audition

An Accra-based GHOne TV has held a two-day auditioning session for its newest television reality show dubbed ‘The Next TV Star’.

Hundreds of aspiring television personalities thronged the station’s plush studios at Ridge in Accra to participate in the auditions, a stepping stone in climbing their dream career ladder.

The reality show will be hosted by award-winning morning show host and news anchor, Serwaa Amihere with General Manager of GHOne TV, Nana Aba Anamoah, as part of the panel of judges.

Others included TV personality and communications strategist, Bridget Ottoo and seasoned news and currents affairs host and broadcast journalist, Israel Laryea.

The two days auditions saw participants going through various presentation including news reading, sports, entertainment as well as lifestyle, after which successful candidates progressed on to the next stage of the competition.

The Next Television Star is a GHOne TV initiative with sponsorship from Electroland Ghana LTD, MTN, Verna Active by Verna Ghana, CompuGhana and Empress Jamila.