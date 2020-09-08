Ghana Records 143 New Covid-19 Cases

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has recorded 143 new cases of Covid-19 pushing the total number to 45,012.

Clinical recoveries from Covid-19 have also increased to 43,898 with no new deaths being recorded from the previous 283.

According to the latest GHS case management update active cases now stand at 831.

Regional Breakdown

The Greater Accra Region has counted a total of 22,552 Covid-19 cases, followed by the Ashanti Region, with 10,891 cases and the Western Region with 2,960 cases.

The Eastern Region has 2,375 cases, Central Region, 1,898 cases, Bono East Region, 777 cases and the Volta Region, 668 cases.

The Western North Region has 638 cases, Northern Region, 528 cases, Ahafo Region, 524 cases , and the Bono Region, 511 cases.

The Upper East Region, 282 cases, Oti Region, 237 cases, Upper West Region has 90 cases, Savannah Region, 62 cases and the North East Region 19 cases.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri