Six Killed At Amanase

SIX persons have lost their lives when a VVIP Bus driving from the Kumasi end and heading towards Accra was involved in an accident at Amanase – Nana Kwasi Gyasi Junction near Suhum in the Eastern Region.

The accident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday when the VVIP bus driver with registration number GL 527-14 carrying about 43 passengers had his steering wheel locked and attempted to apply break leading to the bus veering off the road and crashed at the roadside.

Six of the passengers including a four-year-old boy reportedly confirmed dead on the spot.

Many of the passengers believed to have suffered serious injuries hence rushed to Suhum Government Hospital for emergency healthcare.

The bodies have since been deposited at the facility’s morgue pending autopsy.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Amanase