Dettol Supports Market Women in Covid-19 Fight

Reckitt Benckiser, manufacturers of Dettol and other consumer goods, has provided handwashing units at major markets in Accra in a bid to fight against the resurgence of coronavirus in Ghana.

The company has also provided Dettol soap to traders in the markets to promote hygiene and curb the spread of corona virus in the country.

The beneficiary markets are Kaneshie, Madina and Okaishie.

In all, some 15 handwashing units were provided to the markets, with each receiving five of the units.

Also, hygiene ambassadors have been stationed at the various markets to sensitize traders, buyers and other individuals who visit the markets to on the importance of handwashing and proper hygiene.

The handwashing units, each with a capacity of 100 litres of water, are to be stocked with Dettol soap and will be managed by the Market leaders who run the respective markets.

The units have a foot pump, and pipe leading into a drainage bucket.

Speaking to DGN Online on the sidelines of the presentation of the handwashing units at the Okaishie market in Accra on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, Interim Ghana Country Manager of Reckitt Benckiser, Henry Nii Ankrah, observed that his outfit has moved into the markets to distribute the handwashing units and Dettol soaps and as well encourage good personal hygiene and adherence to the Covid-19 safety protocols outlined by UNICEF and the World Health Organization because it has observed that Ghanaians are beginning to lose sight of the coronavirus pandemic.

He said despite the gains made so far by the country in the fight against coronavirus, there was the need to keep adhering to the safety protocols, saying that Reckitt Benckiser does not want to see a second wave of the pandemic in Ghana and thus was acting proactively.

According to him, the provision of the handwashing units forms part of Reckitt Benckiser’s corporate social responsibility.

He stated that Covid-19 ambassadors will be stationed at the various handwashing stands over the next three months in the respective markets to sensitize traders about the need to adhere to the safety protocols.

After the first three months, he said other markets will be rolled onto the CSR project.

He recounted that during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic in Ghana, Reckitt Benckiser partnered with the Ministry of Health to tackle the spread of coronavirus.

Deputy Public Relations Officer of the Ministry of Health, Maame Efua Cann, observed the tremendous support the private sector has extended to Government in the fight against coronavirus.

She says Reckitt Benckiser has been extremely supportive of Ghana’s fight against the pandemic.

“By partnering with market traders, who have been mostly hit by the pandemic, we will be helping these traders to remain in business by making their working areas hygienic during these unprecedented time,” Cassandra Atibila, Brands Manager of Reckitt Benckiser, says during the handing over of the hand washing units at Okaishie.

By Melvin Tarlue