MP Arrested For Allegedly Inciting Citizens Against President Kenyatta

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Kenya’s Emurua Dikir, Johana Ng’eno, has been arrested by the DCI for allegedly inciting the public against President Uhuru Kenyatta and his mother Mama Ngina Kenyatta.

Ng’eno was arrested at his home over charges of incitement.

Information available to DGN Online indicate that the lawmaker after his arrest, was later driven to an unknown destination after angry youth threatened to release him from police custody.

“In his address, he used demeaning and abusing language against the head of state. The same was captured and went viral on social media…” read part of the charges against Ng’eno.

Following his arrest, Ng’eno’s Kapseret counterpart Oscar Sudi made an official statement on his Facebook page to confirm that the outspoken legislator had been arrested.

He noted that the head of state has treated the Kalenjin community with contempt despite the fact that they overwhelmingly voted for him. he further chided the head of state for mistreating his deputy William Ruto.

“We have voted for him thrice but he has been spiteful to the Kalenjin community and William Ruto, a person who worked hard to ensure you became president today you are mistreating him,” he said.

Moments before his arrest, Ng’eno told his supporters via a Facebook post that he was aware of the government’s plans to arrest him and he was prepared for them.

“They are coming for me. I am ready for them. If this arrest will free our country and people from both physical and psychological torture, then nothing will be more redemptive,” his post read.

By Melvin Tarlue