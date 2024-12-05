Akufo-Addo Commissions 3 More District Hospitals In Eastern Region

Presudent Nana Akufo-Addo

In a significant boost to Ghana’s healthcare infrastructure, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has commissioned three new 40-bed district hospitals in the Eastern Region.

The hospitals, located in Adukrom in the Okere District, Jumapo in the New Juaben North Municipality, and Kwabeng in the Atiwa West District, bring the total number of hospitals commissioned by the President in recent weeks to seven.

This latest commissioning is part of a larger project that involves the construction of 12 new 40-bed hospitals across the Ashanti, Eastern, and Greater Accra regions, as well as a polyclinic in the Brong Ahafo region.

The project, which was initiated by former Health Minister Kwaku Agyeman Manu in 2020, aims to improve healthcare infrastructure and services in Ghana.

The hospitals are equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, including an Out-Patient Department, Public Health Department, theatre, and residential accommodation for hospital workers. Each hospital has a 36-seater capacity waiting room, three ante-natal consulting rooms, a counselling room, and two offices for Public Health Officers.

The hospitals also have a Surgical Suite, 8-bed Paediatric Ward, 8-bed Male Ward, 8-bed Female Ward, four Labour Delivery stations, 8-bed Maternity Ward, 4-bed Lying-in, and 2-bed Recovery room.

The construction of the hospitals was undertaken by VAMED Engineering GmbH of Austria, with funding from Erste Group Bank AG and Česká Spořitelna a.s.

The total cost of the project is €71,500,000, which includes the construction and equipping of the hospitals, as well as the provision of 12-units of 2-bedroom semi-detached accommodation for hospital workers at each facility.

President Akufo-Addo urged the staff and people of the areas to ensure that the facilities are adequately administered and maintained to ensure that the government’s commitment to improving the health status of all residents in the country through improving healthcare infrastructure is realized.

The commissioning of the three hospitals in the Eastern Region follows the commissioning of four hospitals in the Ashanti Region last month.

The four hospitals, located in Drobonso, Sabronum, Twedie, and Suame, were also part of the larger project to improve healthcare infrastructure in Ghana.

With the commissioning of these hospitals, the government has demonstrated its commitment to improving healthcare services in Ghana.

The hospitals are expected to provide quality healthcare services to residents in the Eastern Region and beyond, and will help to reduce the burden on existing healthcare facilities in the region.

-BY Daniel Bampoe