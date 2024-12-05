EC Denies Ownership Of Voters Register In Viral Video

The Electoral Commission (EC) has dismissed claims that a viral video showing a voters register being transported in a white pick-up truck is affiliated with the Commission.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the EC clarified that the voters register depicted in the video is not an official register of the Commission.

According to the EC, their official registers are black and white, not colored as shown in the video.

The Commission emphasized that the final register provided to political parties is printed by the parties themselves for use by their agents.

The EC has urged the public to disregard the video, stating that it is calculated to create suspicion and mistrust for the Commission and its work.

However, the Deputy Chairman of the EC, Samuel Tettey, has called on the Police to investigate the matter, noting that the registration number of the pick-up truck is visible in the video and could assist authorities in their probe.

BY Daniel Bampoe