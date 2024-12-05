Miraculous Intervention: Prophetess Mrs. Grace Frimpong Boateng’s Vision Prevents Plane Crash

In a remarkable display of divine intervention, the Founder and leader of Jesus Prayer Ministry, Kumasi, Prophetess Mrs. Grace Frimpong Boateng’s vision and swift action potentially prevented a catastrophic air disaster on a domestic flight from Accra to Kumasi.

According to eyewitness accounts, Prophetess popularly called Precious Mrs had a vivid vision of an airplane crash on August 29, 2024. Moved by the Holy Spirit, she quickly reached out to one of the passengers, Ahenkro Kwamuhene, Nana Kwaku Adjei (Berimah) officially called Mr Kennedy Adjei whom she had seen in her vision.

In a telephone conversation, Prophetess Mrs. Frimpong prayed with the traditional leader urging him to pray with her for the safe return of the flight. Mr Adjei, though initially skeptical, was convinced by the prophetess’s sincerity and urgency. They prayed till the Kumasi bound flight returned mid air to Accra for safe landing.

“I was shocked when she called me, but her words were laced with conviction and authority,” Mr Adjei recounted. “We prayed together, seeking God’s protection and guidance.”

Miraculously, shortly after takeoff, the pilots announced that the flight would return to Accra due to technical difficulties. The plane safely landed, and all passengers disembarked without incident.

“I’m still shaken but grateful,” Mr Adjei said. “Precious Mrs.’ vision and prayers saved us from what could have been a disastrous fate.”

Prophetess Mrs. Frimpong Boateng humbly attributed the outcome to divine intervention. “God’s mercy and grace are abundant. I’m merely a vessel for His will.”

This extraordinary testimony has sent shockwaves throughout Ghana, sparking renewed interest in the power of prayer and prophetic guidance.

_Eyewitness Accounts:_

– “I was on that flight, and I can confirm that the pilot announced technical difficulties mid-air and said we were returning to Accra.” Mr Kennedy Adjei said.

– “Prophetess Mrs. Frimpong Boateng’s words were like a balm to my soul. Her faith is inspiring.” Mr Adjei emphasized.

_Community Reaction:_

– “This miracle has strengthened my faith. Prophetess Mrs. Frimpong Boateng is a true servant of God.” – a church member.

– “This incident shows that prophets are not charlatans, but messengers of hope.” – Mr Kwaku Ntiamoah

As the nation reflects on this miraculous event, Prophetess Mrs. Frimpong Boateng remains steadfast in her commitment to spreading God’s message of love and redemption.

_About Prophetess Mrs. Grace Frimpong:_

Prophetess Mrs. Grace Frimpong Boateng is a respected spiritual leader and founder of Jesus Prayer Ministry in Kumasi. Known for her prophetic accuracy and compassion, she has touched countless lives through her ministry.