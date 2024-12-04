Kumasi Mayor Dispels Rumors Of Kejetia Market Closure On Election Day

The Mayor of Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), Samuel Pyne, has categorically denied allegations that the New Kejetia Market will be closed on December 7 to compel traders to participate in the general elections.

Speaking to Channel One News, Sam Pyne described the claims as baseless and false, emphasizing that his office has not issued any directive to close the market on election day.

The rumours, reportedly circulated by some aggrieved traders at the market, alleged that Sam Pyne had ordered the closure following a request from the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) running mate, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh.

However, he dismissed these claims, urging traders and the public to disregard the false reports and remain calm as the authorities work to ensure a peaceful election.

This development comes amid heightened tensions ahead of the December 7 elections.

The New Kejetia Market has been at the center of controversy in the past, including a devastating fire outbreak in March 2023 that ravaged 54 shops and destroyed goods worth thousands of Ghana cedis.

Sam Pyne assured traders and the public that the necessary security measures are in place to protect the market and its patrons on election day.

He revealed that intelligence gathered suggests some members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) may be plotting to disrupt activities at the market on election day.

-BY Daniel Bampoe