Not Guilty Verdict Sparks Retrial Of Sexy Don Don In JB Danquah Murder Case

In a dramatic turn of events, Daniel Asiedu, also known as Sexy Don Don, has been found not guilty of the murder of Abuakwa North MP, Joseph Boakye Danquah Adu.

The verdict, delivered by a seven-member jury on Wednesday, December 4, was split 4-3, prompting the presiding judge to discharge the jury and order a retrial.

Daniel Asiedu had been charged with robbery and murder in connection with the death of the slain MP, who was stabbed to death in his residence at Shiashie, a suburb of Accra, on February 9, 2016.

Despite the not guilty verdict, Asiedu remains in custody.

This development is the latest twist in a case that has been ongoing for eight years.

In 2017, Asiedu and his co-accused, Vincent Bosoo, were discharged, re-arrested, and fresh charges preferred against them.

Bosoo was later acquitted and discharged in March 2024.

Daniel Asiedu’s trial has been marked by several adjournments and controversies, including a failed attempt to subpoena several high-profile witnesses, including Kennedy Agyapong, MP for Assin Central, and Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Minister for Communications.

The prosecution had alleged that Asiedu and Bosoo had planned to undertake a robbery, but Bosoo had backed out due to a misunderstanding.

Asiedu then allegedly proceeded to the MP’s house, robbed him of his three mobile phones, and stabbed him to death.

The case has sparked widespread public interest and outrage, with many calling for justice for the late MP and his family.

However, the retrial is expected to commence soon, with the prosecution seeking to prove its case against Asiedu.

BY Daniel Bampoe