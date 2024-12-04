Police Close Accra Roads For NPP, NDC Rallies

The Ghana Police Service has announced a series of road closures and diversions in Accra ahead of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) rallies scheduled for Thursday, December 14.

The move is aimed at ensuring the safety of both party supporters and the general public.

The NDC rally will take place at Zurak Park in Madina, while the NPP will hold its version at the University of Ghana Spo Directorate Park in Legon.

To facilitate smooth traffic flow, the police have outlined several route diversions.

Route Diversions for NPP Supporters:

– _From Adenta:_ Take a left at Ritz Junction, pass through Aviation and UPSA, and arrive at Okponglo to access Legon.

– _From Dome:_ Route through Haatso Junction toward GIMPA and onward to the University of Ghana.

Route Diversions for NDC Supporters:

– _From Tetteh Quarshie Interchange:_ Take a right at Shiashie, proceed toward UPSA, and turn left to join the Madina main road.

– _From Dome:_ Take a left at the KFC Junction on the Haatso Road, continue toward Wisconsin University, and proceed to Zongo Junction.

Additionally, a roadblock will be set up in front of the NDC rally venue in Madina to control traffic flow.

The Police in a statement said its officers will be stationed along key routes to assist road users and ensure the smooth movement of vehicles and pedestrians.

The police have urged both parties’ leadership to ensure that their supporters maintain discipline and avoid activities that could lead to disturbances.

-BY Daniel Bampoe