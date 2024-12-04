NPP Is Winning 2024 Elections- Sammi Awuku

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for Akropong Constituency, Sammi Awuku, has expressed confidence that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will emerge victorious in the December 7 elections.

Addressing his final rally at Obosomase in his constituency on Wednesday, Sammi Awuku urged party members to have faith in Dr Bawumia and vote for him, as well as for himself as the next Member of Parliament for the area.

The Director-General of the National Lottery Authority, Sammi Awuku emphasized that the NPP is the only party with good policies that can help develop the country, contrary to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He outlined Dr Bawumia’s bold solutions policies and his previous manifesto, which aim to promote the development of Okuapeman.

Before concluding his rally, Sammi Awuku commissioned a renovated health center at Konko, a community he has supported through various development projects.

He also donated wheelchairs to the facility, demonstrating his commitment to improving the lives of his constituents.

Sammi Awuku’s campaign tour of the constituency was met with enthusiasm, as he was accompanied by a large entourage of motor riders and supporters from Okorase near Koforidua through Akropong to Obosomase.

The mini-rally at Obosomase featured famous artists Samini and Praye Tiatia, who thrilled the party members and urged them to vote for Dr. Bawumia and Awuku on Saturday.

Sammi Awuku’s confidence in the NPP’s victory is rooted in the party’s track record of implementing policies that promote economic growth and development.

As a key supporter of Dr Bawumia’s Presidential bid, Sammi Awuku has been preaching the importance of the NPP’s bold solutions policies, which aim to address the country’s most pressing challenges.

The NPP’s campaign strategy has focused on mobilizing support among the youth, with initiatives like the “Boys, Boys Movement” launched by Sammi Awuku himself.

The movement aims to empower the next generation of leaders and drive positive change in the country.

Sammi Awuku’s candidacy has been touted as a boost to the NPP’s chances in the upcoming elections, particularly in the Eastern Region.

His popularity among the youth and his ability to connect with the grassroots are seen as major assets that could help the party to retain the constituency.

-BY Daniel Bampoe