Vote With Integrity; Apostle Opoku Onyinah Urges Ghanaians To Choose Leaders Wisely

As Ghana prepares to go to the polls on December 7, Apostle Professor Kwadwo Nimfour Opoku Onyinah, a renowned Ghanaian theologian, televangelist, composer, and former chairman of The Church of Pentecost, has added his voice to the electoral discourse, emphasizing the importance of voting with integrity and choosing leaders who can govern with integrity and good governance.

In a statement, Opoku Onyinah reminded Ghanaians that God is deeply interested in their participation in the democratic process, and that He works through humanity to accomplish His purposes.

He cited examples from the Bible, where leaders like Cyrus and Darius were used by God to bring about His will.

Opoku Onyinah urged citizens to prayerfully and thoughtfully cast their ballots, rather than being swayed by selfish interests or manipulated by politicians.

He emphasised that leadership is not achieved through violence, abuse, or manipulation, but rather through selfless service to the nation.

The respected theologian also stressed the need to trust the electoral process and accept the outcome, regardless of who wins.

He cautioned against allowing selfish politicians or individuals to incite violence or chaos, emphasizing that Ghana’s electoral systems are sound and reliable.

Apostle Opoku Onyinah’s message comes at a time when Ghana is preparing for a crucial election, which will determine the country’s leadership for the next four years.

As the country navigates this critical period, Opoku Onyinah’s words of wisdom serve as a timely reminder of the importance of voting with integrity and choosing leaders who can govern with integrity and good governance.

However, he prayed that God would guide Ghanaians in the election, leading them to a peaceful and fruitful outcome.

He urged citizens to remain committed to peace and democracy, even in the face of differing opinions and outcomes.

BY Daniel Bampoe