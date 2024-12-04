Police Intercept 88 People Recruited For Election Security in Western North

In a significant development, the Ghana Police Service has intercepted two Metro Mass Transit buses carrying 88 individuals who were allegedly recruited to provide unauthorized security at polling stations in the Western North Region.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, December 3, 2024, at Benchema near Asawinso.

According to preliminary police investigations, the individuals were recruited by a person named Sammy from various locations in the Greater Accra Region, including Adenta, Oyarifa, and Madina.

The recruits were allegedly tasked with providing security at polling stations within some constituencies in the Western North Region.

The police have taken the 88 individuals into custody to assist with the investigation.

Efforts are underway to apprehend Sammy, the alleged recruiter, to aid in the conduct of the investigation.

This incident comes on the heels of a strong warning from the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and Chairman of the National Election Security Taskforce (NESTF), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare.

The IGP emphasized that only state security personnel are authorized to maintain security during the elections.

The police service has assured the public of its readiness to ensure a peaceful and orderly voting process.

Voters have been urged to cast their ballots with confidence, knowing that the security agencies are committed to maintaining law and order.

