Ghana Publishing Launches Electronic Gazette Application System

In a landmark moment, Ghana Publishing Company Limited (GPCL) has officially launched the Electronic Gazette Application System (e-Gazette).

This innovation marks a significant milestone in the company’s history and underscores its commitment to leveraging technology to transform its operations.

The e-Gazette system is the culmination of a transformational agenda embarked upon by the current administration in August 2017.

This agenda, championed by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) led by Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice-President, aimed to restore GPCL’s prominence in the printing and publishing industry.

The transformational agenda was anchored on three pillars: Infrastructural Development, Human Resource Development, and Operational Development and Efficiency.

These pillars have guided the company’s efforts to modernize its operations, enhance product quality, and improve customer experience.

Key Features of the e-Gazette System

The Managing Director of GPCL, David Asante at the launching ceremony, explained that the e-Gazette system revolutionizes the gazette application process, allowing customers to apply for gazettes from the comfort of their homes or offices.

He said this system eliminates inefficiencies, reduces processing times, blocks financial leakages, and ensures greater accessibility.

Future Plans

GPCL’s future plans include introducing e-commerce capabilities for online access to all GPCL products and services, including legislative documents.

He added that the company also aims to provide institutions such as the Passport Office, embassies, and Parliament, as well as the general public, with real-time verification of gazettes and related information.

Awards and Appreciation

Mr Asante expressed heartfelt appreciation to President Akufo-Addo, President for his visionary leadership

He also thanked Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for championing digitalization, as well as other stakeholders who have supported the company’s transformational agenda.

-BY Daniel Bampoe