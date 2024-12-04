President Akufo-Addo Approves Upgrade Of Districts, Municipalities

In a significant move to reorganize the country’s administrative structures, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has granted executive approval for the upgrade of some districts to municipalities and municipalities to metropolitants.

This decision, based on a request from the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development (MLGDRD), aims to align with the relevant legal provisions as stipulated in the Local Governance Act, 2016 (Act 936).

The upgrade, which is pending the finalization of all necessary legal and administrative processes, affects several municipal and district assemblies.

The Ho, Sunyani, New Juaben South, and Wa Municipal Assemblies have been upgraded to metropolitan status, while the Oforinso North, Birim North, and Karaga District Assemblies have been elevated to municipal status.

This development is part of the government’s efforts to decentralize power and promote local economic development.

The Local Governance Act, 2016, empowers the president to reclassify districts and municipalities based on certain criteria, including population size and economic viability.

The upgrade is expected to bring about improved governance, enhanced service delivery, and increased economic opportunities for the affected areas.

The Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development (MLGDRD) will work closely with the upgraded assemblies to ensure a smooth transition and the successful implementation of their new status.

In Ghana, districts are the second-level administrative subdivisions, below the level of region.

There are currently 261 local metropolitan, municipal, and district assemblies, each with its own distinct characteristics and challenges.

The recent upgrade is a significant step towards strengthening local governance and promoting national development.

BY Daniel Bampoe