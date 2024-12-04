Otumfuo Calls For National Development, Accountability

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has emphasized the need for national development that benefits all Ghanaians, regardless of their region or ethnicity.

Speaking during a courtesy call by the flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, the Asantehene stressed that development should not be concentrated in one region, but rather should be a national effort.

Asantehene’s Statement

According to the Asantehene, “Ghana is the biggest, and development must not be solely focused in Ashanti Region to be appreciated by Asantes. When Ghana as a country develops, Asantes will benefit too.”

He noted that Asantes are present in almost every part of the country, and therefore, national development is crucial for their benefit.

The Asantehene also highlighted the importance of accountability in Ghana’s electoral system.

He praised the country’s four-year electoral cycle, which allows politicians to seek a second term.

This, according to the Asantehene, ensures accountability, as politicians who fail to deliver in their first term can be voted out in the next election.

Furthermore, the Asantehene advised politicians to focus on their policies and achievements rather than peddling rumours and attacking their opponents.

He emphasised the need for issue-based campaigning, which would help to promote national development and unity.

BY Daniel Bampoe