Confusion Rocks Pastors Front Over Anti-Bawumia Sentiments

In a shocking turn of events, Rev. Yaw Owusu-Ansah, a prominent pastor and head of religious broadcast at the Multimedia Group, has been removed from a WhatsApp group of pastors after exposing a colleague pastor’s evil plot against Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to reports, the colleague pastor believed to be an Archbishop of one of the known churches in Ghana, had circulated a flyer calling on his colleagues to preach against Bawumia’s candidature because of his Muslim faith.

Rev. Owusu-Ansah, who was part of the WhatsApp group, strongly criticized the Bishop’s actions, calling them “vile propaganda”.

The controversy began when the Archbishop allegedly told his colleagues to do everything in their power to prevent Bawumia from becoming President.

Rev. Owusu-Ansah took issue with this statement, arguing that it was unacceptable for a man of God to promote such divisive and discriminatory rhetoric.

Rev. Owusu-Ansah’s criticism of the Archbishop did not go unnoticed.

He took to his Adom Ahengua Morning devotion on Adom FM to openly chastise the priest, further escalating the controversy.

The Archbishop, unhappy with Rev. Owusu-Ansah’s criticism, demanded his removal from the WhatsApp group, which was subsequently carried out by the group’s administrator.

This incident raises important questions about the role of religion in politics and the responsibility of religious leaders to promote unity and inclusivity.

While some may argue that the Archbishop’s actions were justified, others see them as a clear example of religious intolerance and discrimination.

In a country where religion plays a significant role in shaping public opinion, incidents like this can have far-reaching consequences.

However, as Ghana prepares to go to the polls on December 7, the need for religious leaders to promote peace, unity, and inclusivity has never been more pressing.

BY Daniel Bampoe