Akufo-Addo Commissions Factory In Nkwanta

President Akufo-Addo has commissioned CH Global Limited, the GH¢10 million yam and cassava processing factory, operating under Government’s 1-District-1-Factory initiative.

The state-of-the-art factory located at Addo Nkwanta, in the Krachi East District of the Oti Region, processes an average of 120 tubers of yam per hour, resulting in 60 bags of processed yam chips and yam balls.

The coming on stream of the cassava production line today September 9, 2021, it is hopeful that in the course of next year, will result in the processing of some 700 metric tons of cassava per year.

In all, a total of 254 people are being employed by this factory.