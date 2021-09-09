President Commisions ‘1D1F’ Factory in Oti Region

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has commissioned Oti Region’s first One District One Factory project.

The factory which is located at Adonkwanta in the Krachi East Municipality, is a wholly owned Ghanaian company.

CH Global Limted Food Processing factory, processes yam and cassava into chips and balls as well as animal feed.

Currently, it has the capacity to process over 800 tubers of yam per day, a raw material, which is abundant in the Oti enclave.

The factory which currently employs 252 workers including casuals is expected to double its staff when the factory scale up operations.

Residents in the area expressed delight for the project and hoped more will be established to make use of the many other food crops that go waste on their farm lands.

A farmer, Diahmatu Kpapu who is also a nurse in the area said, “this will surely create jobs and give those of us farming ready market for our produce.”

The President as part of his tour for the day interacted with traditional leaders in Krachi West, Krachi East, Krachi Nchumuru and Biakoye Dostricts.

He is expected to inspect ongoing infrastructural and road projects in the region.

Government functionaries a accompanying him include, Minister of Agriculture,Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry, Herbert Krapa, Oti Regional Minister, Joseph Makubu, the Oti NPP Chairman, Evans Dapaah and a host of others.

From Fred Duodu, Adonkwanta (k.duodu@yahoo.com)