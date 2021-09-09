Yvonne Nelson Turns Fashion Designer, Releases First Bag Collection

Yvonne Nelson displaying bags from the collection

Renowned actress Yvonne Nelson who is known for creating a splash with her choice of attire is giving an opportunity to fashionistas and fashion aficionados to flaunt in style.

The model turned-actress on Thursday unveiled her first ever bag collection as she launched a designing career.

Dubbed, The YN Collection, it was released in collaboration with Yunizaah, one of Ghana’s finest handmade luxury brands.

The YN Collection is a hip, modern and luxury twist to the everyday handbag. Keeping with Yunizaah’s signature snake print motif, the collection’s classic envelope shape is embellished with colorful beads and cowries for that special pop of color to any kind of outfit.

“I’m excited to announce my Collaboration with @yunizaah.. I DESIGNED these 4 beautiful purses (meg /rynit/ aurora and yude) Real leather, hand made with so much love and off course paying attention to our lineage surely a must have👏🏽 you can get yours from @yunizaah,” Yvonne said on Thursday.

“l’m super excited about this collection and can’t wait for you to own a piece of this signature collection,” said CEO of Yunizaah, Mariam Yunizaah.

The bags are currently available for sale from September 9, 2021.