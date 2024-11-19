Akufo-Addo Commissions Flowerpot Interchange to Boost Traffic Flow In Accra

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has officially commissioned the Flowerpot Interchange today, 19th November 2024.

The commissioning of the interchange is a significant step towards alleviating the perennial traffic congestion in the nation’s capital and a major milestone in Ghana’s efforts to modernize its road network and improve urban mobility.

The state-of-the-art infrastructure features 802m of dual carriageway of the viaduct with asphaltic concreting surfacing, 140m of ramp constructed from Shiashie onto the viaduct towards Airport Hills, 80m of ramp constructed from the viaduct onto the motorway towards Tema and a new road through the old tunnel at East Legon.

The infrastructure also includes a 100-car parking area under the viaduct in East Legon to support local activities, along with two beautifully designed roundabouts featuring fountains and public art.

Construction works on the Interchange also include the redesign of the Flowerpot roundabout and its approaches, pedestrian walkways on each side of the flyover, and road furniture (streetlights, road markings, and traffic signals).

The Interchange is expected to significantly ease traffic flow in one of the city’s busiest corridors, reducing travel time for thousands of commuters and facilitating smoother connectivity between residential and commercial hubs.

The construction of the Interchange will ease movement for commuters from Cantonment, Burma Camp to East Legon, Spintex, and Tema.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, President Akufo-Addo lauded the project as a demonstration of his government’s commitment to enhancing Ghana’s road infrastructure.

He emphasized that the interchange is part of a broader agenda to modernize the nation’s transportation systems, reduce vehicular emissions, and spur economic growth. Additionally, his administration has constructed more roads and interchanges than any other government in Ghana’s history.

“In the Greater Accra Region alone, we have constructed the Pokuase Interchange, Tema Motorway Roundabout Interchange Phase 1, Obetsebi Lamptey Interchange Phase 1, the East Legon Underpass, and today, this Flowerpot Interchange. Beyond Accra, we have also delivered the first ever interchange in the Eastern Region and Suhum and in the Northern Region, at Tamale,” he emphasized.

“This project is not merely the opening of a new infrastructure. It is the unveiling of a vision for Ghana’s future. One that is driven by a commitment to lasting progress, inclusivity, and national pride. This interchange is a clear tangible example of our promise to ensure that every Ghanaian feels the positive impact of our governance,” the president remarked.

He urged the Ghanaian citizenry to consider the interchange as a legacy that would be handed down to generations to come. “The Flowerpot Interchange is a legacy for future generations. I call on the Ministry of Roads and Highways, the newly established National Roads Authority, traditional rulers, commuters, and all Ghanaians to join hands in safeguarding this asset for future generations in ensuring that it serves its purpose for the long term,” he added.

Speaking on the technical aspects of the project, the Minister of Roads and Highways, Mr. Francis Asenso- Boakye highlighted that the interchange is equipped with modern traffic management systems and high-quality lighting to ensure its efficiency and safety. He also clarified the numerous benefits that the interchange will bring to Ghanaian road users.

“Beyond enhancing mobility, these facilities were strategically designed to support local businesses and generate employment opportunities. The Flowerpot Interchange will enable seamless connectivity between key areas—such as Osu, La, Cantonments, Tse Addo, East Airport, Ledzokuku, East Legon, Adjiringanor, Adentan, and Madina—thereby stimulating economic activities and providing safer routes for commuters,” he explained.

The Minister also reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring continuous improvement of road networks across the country. “I want to take this opportunity to reaffirm my Ministry’s commitment to improving the overall condition of roads across the country. Despite the challenges we face, we remain determined to achieve this goal. As you may be aware, certain key development partner-funded projects, including the Tema-Aflao Road, have faced unavoidable delays due to measures implemented under the debt exchange program.” he added.

The Flowerpot Interchange forms part of the government’s broader road development initiative, which includes similar projects across the country, such as the Tema Motorway Roundabout and the Obetsebi Interchange Phase 2 Projects. These projects are funded through a combination of government resources and international financing partnerships.

The completion of the Flowerpot Interchange is expected to catalyze further economic activity in the area, attracting businesses and improving the overall urban landscape. It underscores the government’s determination to prioritize infrastructure as a catalyst for national development.