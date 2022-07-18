Akufo-Addo Congratulates Ntim, Other Elected Officers

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has congratulated the new-elected National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the other national officers who were elected at the delegates conference held on Saturday July 16.

Mr Akufo-Addo in a tweet after the polls said “I congratulate warmly the new National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Mr Stephen Ayesu Ntim, and the other National Officers who were elected at the Party’s National Delegates’ Conference, held at the Accra Sports Stadium, on Saturday, 16th July, 2022.”

After the polls, John Boadu, incumbent General Secretary lost his seat to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), Justin Frimpong Kodua.

Per the result declared by the Electoral Commission, JFK polled 2,837 of the total valid votes cast to beat the incumbent John Boadu, who had 2,524 votes.

Iddrisu Musah, popularly known as Musah Superior, managed only 104 votes out of the over 6,000 ballots cast.

Former Suhum Member of Parliament (MP) Frederick Opare-Ansah polled 50 votes while Charles Cromwell Nanabanyin Onuawonto Bissue, despite his withdrawal from the contest a couple of days ago, polled 12 votes.

Ramseyer Agyeman-Prempeh took home only eight votes.

Also, the incumbent Kate Gyamfua has been re-elected the Women’s Organiser of the party.

She polled 620 votes representing 93.78 percent of the total votes cast to beat her contenders Hajia Sawudatu Saeed who had 32 votes representing 4.84% and Ellen Ama Daaku who polled 9 votes representing 1.36 percent.

In all 46 candidates contested for 10 executive positions of the New Patriotic Party.

The National Delegates’ Conference was organised at the Accra Sports Stadium under the theme; “Holding Together, Working Together.”

By Vincent Kubi