Akufo-Addo Dares Mahama: “Be Honest With Ghanaians On Your Stance On Galamsey Fight”

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has thrown down the gauntlet, challenging former President John Dramani Mahama to clearly declare his stance on the fight against galamsey.

Speaking during his ‘Thank You Tour’ in the North East Region on Tuesday, October 15, Akufo-Addo accused Mahama of speaking from both sides of his mouth on the issue.

“Mr. Mahama, where do you stand on galamsey? What are you telling the people of Ghana?” Akufo-Addo asked, emphasizing the need for clarity on Mahama’s position.

President Akufo-Addo’s challenge comes amidst allegations that Mahama promised to reverse the current administration’s anti-galamsey policies and grant amnesty to those jailed for galamsey offenses during the 2020 election campaign.

_Mahama’s Ambiguous Stance_

In 2020, former President John Mahama allegedly promised to reverse Akufo-Addo’s anti-galamsey policies.

Recently, Mr Mahama claimed to be against galamsey and vowed to enforce the law.

President Akufo-Addo’s challenge seeks to expose former President John Mahama’s true intentions on galamsey, an issue that has plagued Ghana for years.

“Ghanaians deserve to know where you stand on this critical issue,” Akufo-Addo emphasized, urging Mahama to be honest and transparent.

The challenge has sparked renewed debate on the fight against galamsey, with many calling on former President Mahama to provide a clear and definitive statement on his stance.

BY Daniel Bampoe