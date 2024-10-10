Akufo-Addo Declares War On Galamsey

President Nana Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has intensified the fight against galamsey, ordering the deployment of additional military forces to reinforce “Operation Halt”.

The operation aims to curb illegal mining activities, particularly in regions near water bodies and forest reserves, which have been severely impacted by galamsey.

This directive follows mounting pressure from Organised Labour, which had threatened to embark on a nationwide strike if the government did not take stronger action to stop galamsey.

Organised Labour demanded that illegal mining activities be halted immediately to prevent further environmental degradation.

In a press release issued on Wednesday, October 9, 2024, the Presidency announced that the enhanced operation would include deploying naval boats on polluted rivers.

The military will enforce a strict ban on all mining activities, whether legal or illegal, in designated areas.

“The President has directed the Minister for Defence to deploy additional military forces to intensify the ongoing ‘Operation Halt’, which aims to curb illegal mining activities,” stated the Presidency.

“The operation will be bolstered by the deployment of naval boats on polluted river bodies to ensure the immediate cessation of all mining activities, legal or illegal, in and around these water bodies.”

Organised Labour has suspended its highly anticipated nationwide strike scheduled for Thursday, October 10, following government assurances to address illegal mining.

Trades Union Congress (TUC) Secretary General, Joshua Ansah, stated that the suspension would allow Labour to monitor the government’s implementation of these measures.

The government has stressed that no mining activities will be permitted in “red zones” and vowed to take decisive action against those who violate this directive.

With these measures in place, Ghanaians await meaningful results in the fight against galamsey.

-BY Daniel Bampoe