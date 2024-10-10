Kufuor Slams Democracy Hub Protesters

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has condemned the destructive actions of some protesters during the recent Democracy Hub demonstration in Accra, calling for those who committed offenses to be punished.

In an interview with Accra-based Angel FM, Kufuor emphasized the importance of balancing citizens’ rights to protest with accountability for unlawful behavior.

The Democracy Hub protests, which took place in Accra and also sparked solidarity demonstrations in New York were marred by property damage and road blockage.

Ex-President Kufuor stressed that attacking police officers and destroying property are unacceptable and must be addressed according to the law.

“If you attack a police officer or take away their car key, you must face the law or be punished. We can’t let them go scot-free,” Kufuor said.

Kufuor also advocated for a united front against galamsey, highlighting its devastating impact on Ghana’s water bodies and citizens’ well-being.

He emphasized the need for a multifaceted approach to protect Ghana’s natural heritage, encompassing forests, water bodies, and weather patterns.

-BY Daniel Bampoe