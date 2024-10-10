Woman Caged For Trafficking 300 Nigerians

In a significant breakthrough in the fight against human trafficking, a 38-year-old hermaphrodite, identified as Pussy Mama, of Nigerian descent, has been remanded by the Kasoa Ofaakor Circuit Court for allegedly trafficking over 300 young girls and boys from Nigeria to Ghana, Mali, and other countries for prostitution.

Pussy Mama, who has been on the Nigeria and Ghana Police wanted list for the past ten years, was apprehended by a young female police officer on October 7, 2024, at her residence while trafficking another set of young girls aged 13-17 to Ghana.

The arrest was made possible through a sting operation initiated by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), which had been monitoring Mama’s activities.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Pussy Mama had a shrine in her home, which she used for ritualistic purposes to exert control over her victims.

One of the victims, a young girl who had been held since April this year, reported that Mama had subjected her to merciless beatings.

The court, presided over by Isaac Oheneba Kuffour, has set October 18, 2024, as the date for Pussy Mama’s reappearance.

The police are continuing their investigation into Mama’s extensive trafficking network, with ongoing efforts to rescue other potential victims.

This case highlights the ongoing issue of human trafficking in Ghana and the commitment of the Ghanaian courts to combating this heinous crime.

Previously, two Nigerian women, Blessing Favour and Jennifer Chizoba Jeremiah, were sentenced to five years in prison for human trafficking and child trafficking, respectively.

The Ghana Police Service, in collaboration with the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit, has been working tirelessly to dismantle human trafficking networks in the country.

-BY Daniel Bampoe