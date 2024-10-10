NDC Returns To Galamsey Campaign

Ahead of the 7th December general elections, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has ignited controversy by announcing its plans to embark on a pro-galamsey campaign in mining communities across the country, despite the general cry to root out the canker.

This move has raised eyebrows, particularly given the party’s history of comments on galamsey and its relationship with former President Mahama.

According to Kwaku Boahen, a former Deputy National Communications Officer of the NDC, the party will replicate its 2020 strategy, which yielded favorable results in mining areas.

“The NPP lost in all the mining sites across the country in the 2020 general elections due to the volume of work I did in those areas,” Boahen stated in an interview on UTV.

He stated “I am going to repeat it this year; I am going back to the mining areas because while we are campaigning, the children (galamseyers) are in the forest mining, so we will send our message to them.”

A video from the 2020 election campaign surfaced online, showing Boahen assuring illegal miners of the NDC’s commitment to strengthening their operations under a Mahama-led administration.

This pledge was made despite President Akufo-Addo’s vow to combat galamsey.

In contrast, the NDC has openly supported elements within Organised Labour, which has threatened to embark on a strike against galamsey.

President Akufo-Addo recently met with Organised Labour leaders to discuss the issue and potential solutions.

The government has agreed to collaborate with Organised Labour and revoke the Environmental Protection (Mining in Forest Reserves) Regulations, 2023 (L.I. 2462) when Parliament reconvenes.

The Information Minister, Fatimatu Abubakar, emphasized that the government will ramp up enforcement measures, maintaining that water bodies and forest reserves remain “Red Zones” for mining. All forms of mining in these areas will remain banned.

This development raises questions about the NDC’s stance on galamsey and its potential impact on the upcoming elections.

-BY Daniel Bampoe