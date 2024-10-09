HAPPY Broiler Programme Provides Jobs For Youth

Priscilla Arthur with her colleagues and officials from Agri Impact Limited

Priscilla Arthur, a young woman with a Higher National Diploma (HND) in Procurement and Supply Chain, has secured a position as a stock officer through the Mastercard Foundation’s Harnessing Agricultural Productivity and Prosperity for Youth (HAPPY) Programme, in partnership with Agri-Impact Limited.

She is currently employed at NAPLE Betta, an anchor partner on the HAPPY Broiler programme for the middle belt coordinating the production of day-old chicks, birds, aggregation, processing, and marketing. Yedent Agro, a sister company, also provides quality feeds to poultry farms under the programme. Priscilla, among other things, manages the movement of raw materials from the YEDENT Agro Group of Companies and oversees the dispatch of goods.

Although initially uninterested in agribusiness, she has grown to love the field.

“I’m grateful for this initiative. Many of us were unemployed, but since this project started, we now have stable jobs and income,” she said.

“I’ve learned a lot through the HAPPY Programme, and I’m eager to further my knowledge in the field.”

Priscilla Arthur shared this information when a team from the Mastercard Foundation and Agri-Impact Limited, PMU, visited various HAPPY Programme sites across the country in September 2024.

The HAPPY Broiler initiative, a component of the HAPPY Programme, seeks to revive Ghana’s poultry sector, reduce import dependency, and create jobs.

Sandra Usman, a 29-year-old lady working as the Accounts Manager at NAPLE Betta, also expressed her excitement about the employment opportunity.

“I’m very grateful for this opportunity, as it aligns with my field of study. Before this job, I was dealing in petty trade. I’m also supporting my siblings—one in Senior High School and the other in Junior High School. This job has helped me provide for their needs,” she added.

The HAPPY Programme a partnership between the Mastercard Foundation and Agri-Impact Limited, aims to create 326,000 dignified jobs for the youth in Ghana, particularly for women and persons with disabilities in the agricultural sector. Focusing on increasing productivity in the rice, soy, tomato, and poultry value chains, the programme targets youth aged 15-35.

The programme is being implemented by eight organisations, including Newage Agric Solutions, the National Service Scheme (NSS), Ghana CARES (MiDA), the Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA), the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MOFA), TechnoServe, Catholic Relief Services (CRS), and Jobberman.

A Daily Guide Report