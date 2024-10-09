Daily Guide’s Photojournalist Is APJD Member

DAILY GUIDE’S Photojournalist, Nii Adjei Mensahfio, has been named member of the African Photojournalism Database (APJD).

The APJD is a project of the World Press Photo Foundation and Everyday Africa that aims to better connect local photographers with the global media industry while offering a more diverse representation of the African continent.

Sharing his excitement on his selection in a post on his social media handles, the talented photojournalist said: “I’m thrilled to announce that I’ve been selected as a member of the African Photojournalists Network (APJD) a project of the World Press Photo Foundation and Everyday Africa. To God and to Him alone: THANK YOU. Looking forward to exciting days ahead.”

Nii Adjei Mensahfio is a Ghanaian photojournalist and documentary photographer whose works have transcended beyond the borders of Ghana, earning him a reputable name in Ghana and beyond.

He has worked with, and contributed to many projects in and outside of Ghana with both local and international agencies including the Center for Journalism and Innovation Development (CJID), headquartered in Abuja, Nigeria.

He is also a Fellow of the Excellence in Clean Air Reporting project sponsored by UK-based Clean Air Fund under its New Narratives project in Africa.

As a member of APJD, he is expected to contribute to the project through his striking images on Africa in various sectors including culture, environment, politics among others.

Through his photos, he will have the opportunity of being featured in posts across the Foundation’s platforms, as well take part in exhibitions around the world.

He would also have the privilege of being part of a network of equally talented and successful photographers from the African continent, thereby providing him the opportunity to connect with prominent media organisations around the world in real time.

Hailing from Adabraka Sahara in Accra, the versatile photojournalist is set to take the world by storm through his captivating visual storytelling skills on Africa as he says of himself: “I am first, an African; and my duty is to tell the African story as it is.”

He is currently pursuing projects on environmental and climate reporting, and media freedom in Ghana with a special focus on the 2024 general elections.

He is also documenting the rich and dynamic GãDangme culture, traditions, and customs which he says is his ‘lifetime project’.

A Daily Guide Report