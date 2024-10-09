Organized Labour Dumps Strike After Massive Boycott

In a dramatic turn of events, Organised Labour has suspended its planned nationwide strike against illegal mining, also known as galamsey, which was scheduled for Thursday, October 10, 2024.

The decision comes after the government agreed to implement enhanced measures to combat the menace.

The strike was initially called by Organised Labour to pressure the government to take decisive action against galamsey, which has been destroying the country’s forest reserves and water bodies.

Labour unions had demanded the declaration of a state of emergency, stronger regulatory measures, and the revocation of LI 2462, which allows mining in forest reserves.

However, after a meeting between government representatives, leaders of Organised Labour, and the Ghana Employers Association on October 8, 2024, labor unions agreed to suspend the strike.

The government has promised to revoke the mining in forest reserves Regulation of 2023 (L.I. 2642) and deploy military and law enforcement agencies to flush out illegal miners from water bodies and forest reserves.

According to Joshua Ansah, Secretary General of the Trades Union Congress (TUC), the concessions offered by the government were “significant” to the demands of Organised Labour. Ansah warned that Organised Labour would “keenly monitor the implementation measures by the government” and would not hesitate to take action if the government fails to deliver.

The suspension of the strike comes as a relief to many, especially after some groups, including the Ghana Medical Association (GMA) and the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA), had announced that they would not participate in the strike.

The GMA and GRNMA had expressed support for the cause but urged their members to continue providing essential services.

BY Daniel Bampoe