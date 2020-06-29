Akufo-Addo Directs Auditor General To Take Accumulated Leave

Daniel Yaw Domelevo

President Nana Akufo-Addo has directed the Auditor-General, Daniel Yaw Domelevo to take his annual leave of 123 working days.

A statement issued by Jubilee House and signed by its Director of Communications, Eugene Arhin, says the directive is based on records available to the Presidency, noting that the directive is to take effect from Wednesday, July 1, 2020.

According to the statement, the President’s decision to direct Mr Domelevo to take his accumulated leave is based on sections 20 (1) and 31 of the Labour Act, 2003 (Act 651), which apply to all workers, including public office holders such as the Auditor-General.

The Act states that a worker is entitled to annual leave with full pay, in a calendar year of continuous service, which cannot be relinquished or forgone by the worker or employee.

The statement says since his appointment as Auditor-General on December 30, 2016, Mr Domelevo has taken only nine working days of his accumulated annual leave of 132 working days.

It would be recalled that on April 9, 2009, late President Mills directed the then Auditor-General, Edward Dua Agyeman to take his accumulated annual leave of approximately 264 working days.

The statement says President Akufo-Addo paid attention to the precedent, directing the Auditor-General to take his accumulated annual leave of 123 working days.

Mr Domelevo has been directed to hand over all matters relating to his office to Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu, a Deputy Auditor-General, to act as Auditor-General, until his return from his well-deserved leave, the statement added.

By Melvin Tarlue