Greater Accra Bar Association Supports Tema High Court, Hospita

The Greater Accra Regional Bar Association has donated assorted medical and sanitary items to the Tema General Hospital and Tema High Court.

The items presented on Monday, June 29, 2020, aimed at supporting the government’s effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Among the items donated were hand sanitizers, K95 noise masks, Veronica buckets, liquid soaps, among others.

President of the Greater Accra Bar Association, Efua Ghartey, in her remarks before handing over the items on behalf of the Association, said the Greater Accra Bar, which is the largest wing of the Ghana Bar Association, has set aside the entire week, beginning from today, 29th June, 2020 to Friday, 3rd July, 2020, as its “Covid-19 Awareness Week”.

She added that “This is a special initiative by the regional Bar, to complement the efforts of the government in fighting the Covid-19 Pandemic by heightening awareness of the disease and the need for our Colleagues, our Clients, the judiciary and the general public to adhere to the laid down protocols for safety and protection.”

Mrs Ghartey added that “We believe that it is in our collective effort, that is, being each other’s keeper, and ensuring strict observance of these protocols as individuals, that we can curb this menace.”

“In keeping with our treasured traditions at the Bar, this week is also, a time of serious reflection for us, as we commemorate the 38th Anniversary of our Martyrs’ Day tomorrow, a day when three High Court Judges, namely, Justice Fred Poku Sarkodie, Justice Cecilia Koranteng-Addow and Justice Kwadwo Agyei Agyepong, and a Military Officer, Major Acquah lost their lives in the line of duty, on June 30, 1982,” according to her.

“In the history of our nation, the Bar has always risen to the challenge of showing leadership and at a time like this, we cannot stand by while a Pandemic ravages our country and indeed, the world at large. For it is in the midst of strife that our humanity becomes evident,” she said.

“We are thus, making our humble donations worth over fifty thousand Ghana cedis (GH¢50,000.00) to three institutions this week – The High Court Complex in Accra which comprises 43 High Courts, The Tema High Court which comprises 4 High Courts and the Tema General Hospital,” she said.

“We want to thank the individual Lawyers and Law Firms who contributed to make this effort possible, members of the Welfare Committee, the judiciary and the media.”

Justice Elizabeth Ankumah Who received the items on behalf of the Tema High Court, thanked the Association for the gesture, assuring that the items will go a long way to support the Court’s fight against coronavirus.

Receiving the items on behalf of the Tema General Hospital was Dr Richard Anthony, it’s Medical Director.

He was full of excitement about the Association’s decision to support the Hospital, promising that the items would be put to good use and properly accounted for.

By Melvin Tarlue