Akufo-Addo Elevates Herbert Krapa To Substantive Energy Minister

Herbert Krapa

In a significant move to strengthen Ghana’s energy sector, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed Herbert Krapa as the substantive Minister for Energy, effective November 19, 2024.

This development comes after Mr. Krapa’s impressive stint as Minister of State at the Ministry of Energy, a position he held since July 15, 2024.

Mr. Krapa’s appointment is a testament to his exceptional diligence, professionalism, and steadfast commitment to his duties, which have contributed significantly to the progress and stability of Ghana’s energy sector.

President Akufo-Addo has expressed confidence in Mr. Krapa’s ability to excel in his new role, ensuring the continued growth and transformation of the energy sector in service to the nation.

Background and Context

Mr. Krapa’s predecessor, who previously held the position of Energy Minister, is now the running mate for the New Patriotic Party in the upcoming December general elections.

This change in leadership comes at a critical time for Ghana’s energy sector, which has been a focus area for the Akufo-Addo administration.

What to Expect

As the substantive Energy Minister, Mr. Krapa is expected to drive transformation and growth in the energy sector, aligning with the government’s development agenda.

His leadership will be crucial in addressing the country’s energy challenges and leveraging opportunities for sustainable growth.

With Mr. Krapa at the helm, Ghanaians can expect a renewed focus on energy sector development, building on the progress made during his tenure as Minister of State.

-BY Daniel Bampoe