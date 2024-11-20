BoG Unveils Ultra-Modern Headquarters, The Bank Square

The Bank of Ghana has officially inaugurated its new headquarters, “The Bank Square,” a state-of-the-art complex designed to symbolize Ghana’s growing influence in the global financial landscape.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and other dignitaries attended the ceremony, marking a significant milestone in the bank’s 67-year history.

Located on Castle Road, the 100-meter-tall structure, designed by renowned Ghanaian architect Sir David Adjaye, boasts cutting-edge sustainability features, including solar power and durable stone cladding.

The complex comprises four buildings, accommodating over 2,500 staff, offices, public banking facilities, a currency museum, conference amenities, and a 1,500-seat auditorium.

Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Ernest Addison, expressed gratitude to President Akufo-Addo for his support in acquiring the land and commended the project team for their tireless efforts.

He emphasized the building’s significance as a national monument, reflecting the bank’s commitment to Ghana’s economic transformation.

“The Bank Square” replaces the bank’s old headquarters on Thorpe Road, which served for 67 years.

The new complex is expected to enhance productivity, foster innovation, and solidify Ghana’s position as a financial hub in Africa.

Background:

The Bank of Ghana was established on March 4, 1957, with the primary mandates of issuing and redeeming local currency, managing foreign reserves, and maintaining monetary stability.

The bank has undergone significant expansion, with its core functions evolving to address Ghana’s growing economy and global financial integration.

The new headquarters underscores the bank’s commitment to modernizing its operations and contributing to Ghana’s economic growth.

-BY Daniel Bampoe