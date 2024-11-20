Lead For Ghana Marks 10th Anniversary

Daniel Dotse (M) Rica Rwigamba (R) at the anniversary event

LEAD FOR Ghana (LFG), a not-for-profit leadership development and network social enterprise marked its 10th anniversary with the Leadership Network Summit and Gala Celebration under the theme, “Bold Narratives, New Horizons”.

The 10th anniversary was commemorated with two hallmark events: the Leadership Network Summit and Induction, and the Awards and Fundraising Gala highlighted the organisation’s pivotal role in addressing educational inequities and fostering leadership across Ghana.

It brought together stakeholders including alumni, fellows, partners, staff, and supporters.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and co-founder of LFG, Daniel Dotse, emphasises the critical role of leadership in redefining Ghana’s educational landscape.

He said LFG has impacted and empowered students in under-resourced schools, as it trained more than 133,000 students, reached 170 schools across the programme, and have improved Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) pass rates by 100% and seen 97% through the Lead for Ghana Fellowship programme.

The award ceremony witnessed some partners receiving honourary awards for their incredible work in leadership within their sectors and industries.

Mars Wrigley Confectionery received the Legacy in Cocoa Community Support award in recognition of its long-term commitment to advancing the quality of life of cocoa-growing communities.

Mastercard Foundation received the Youth Empowerment and Economic Inclusion award in recognition of their exceptional efforts in fostering inclusive economic opportunities for young people, and creating robust systems and opportunities that support youth employment and entrepreneurial growth in Africa and indigenous communities.

Zen Petroleum also received the Community Education and Development award for their significant contributions to community empowerment through educational initiatives and sustainable development projects.

Bank of America was awarded the Inclusive Growth and Social Innovation Award for fostering innovation and inclusive growth through local partnerships, with an emphasis on economic resilience, affordable housing, and small business support.

The Kwame Addo Foundation won the Commitment to Child Welfare award for its immense dedication to the welfare and education of children in marginalised communities in the Oti Region.

Actis Ghana also received the Investment in Sustainable Leadership Award while Swift won the Environment, Social Inclusion, and Governance Collaboration award.

The likes of the Ghana Education Service (GES), the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA), the National Service Authority (NSA), The National Teaching Council (NTC), and the Ministry of Education received the Public Sector awards.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke