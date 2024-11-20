Govt, Universities Senior Staff Reach Agreement

George Ansong (left) and Ing. Benjamin Arthur (right) in a handshake after signing the agreement

The Government has reached an agreement with the Senior Staff Association – Universities of Ghana (SSA-UoG) regarding their condition of service.

The milestone was achieved after a lengthy negotiation session which begun on August, 2nd 2023.

At the final negotiation meeting on November 12, 2024, the leaders of the association signed an agreement with the government team, led by the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission, (FWSC).

National Chairman of the association, George Ansong, expressed gratitude to the members of the association for their patience and dedication throughout the process.

“We have not gotten everything we wanted, but we have made significant progress,” he acknowledged. “We live to fight again, and we appreciate the support and input from our team.”

On behalf of the association, Mr. Ansong commended the government for finally reaching an agreement with the Association.

“We’re grateful for the government’s willingness to listen to our concerns. We’re not just fighting for our rights; we are fighting for the future of our universities,” he added.

He emphasised, “this agreement is just the beginning. We’ll continue to work together to address the outstanding issues.

The FWSC Chief Executive, Ing. Benjamin Arthur, commended the association’s resilience and perseverance.

“We have come to a compromise, and we pray that the implementation will be smoother than the negotiation. We know it hasn’t been easy, but we’re committed to making progress,” he stated.

He highlighted the need for dialogue and urged the leadership of the association to work closely with the government to facilitate a smooth implementation process to ensure that every member of the association benefits from the agreement.

